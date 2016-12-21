Matt Lorito pushes for shot in Detroi...

Matt Lorito pushes for shot in Detroit with strong start in Grand Rapids

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Finding a replacement for last year's leading scorer Andy Miele wasn't an easy task for the Grand Rapids Griffins, who ultimately lucked out that Matt Lorito grew up a Detroit Red Wings fan. Lorito has not only stepped in to provide scoring punch for the Griffins, but he has done it by shifting early in the season from center to his more natural position at wing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Sep '16 RIP Gordie 1
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Sep '16 Wings 1
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
News Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,056

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC