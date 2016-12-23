LBC GameDay Caterwaul: Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers

The Red Wings, 3-5-2 in their last 10 contests, dropped a 4-1 decision to the Lightning. Worse was the way it happened: Losing starting goaltender Jimmy Howard in a collision in the second period -- he was helped off by teammates Steve Ott and Drew Miller and placed on seven-day injured reserve on Wednesday -- and watching an anemic power play continue to fail.

