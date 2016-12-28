Kings place Tyler Toffoli on injured ...

Kings place Tyler Toffoli on injured reserve

2 min ago

Kings forward Tyler Toffoli beats Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser before scoring a goal during the third period of a game Dec. 15. Kings forward Tyler Toffoli beats Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser before scoring a goal during the third period of a game Dec. 15. Toffoli, who last played Dec. 20, did not accompany the team on its two-game trip to Canada, meaning he will not suit until Saturday at the earliest. He joins defenseman Brayden McNabb and goalie Jonathan Quick on injured reserve, although Coach Darryl Sutter said the team is more banged up then it has acknowledged.

