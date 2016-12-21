Jimmy Howard Injury: Red Wings Goalie Out 4-6 Weeks with Injured Knee
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard is reportedly expected to miss at least a month of action after an MRI revealed an MCL sprain. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press provided the update on Howard's status Friday, noting the official timetable for his knee injury is four to six weeks.
