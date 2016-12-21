Florida Panthers lose lead, reviews a...

Florida Panthers lose lead, reviews and shootout to Detroit Red Wings

Friday

The Florida Panthers got goals from Reilly Smith, Jason Demers and Derek MacKenzie in the first 40 minutes of their game against the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Friday night, but couldn't make the lead hold and lost in a shootout. Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo stops a shot by Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Sunrise.

