Detroit Assigns Bertuzzi and Lashoff to Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings today assigned left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Brian Lashoff to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Bertuzzi, 21, has appeared in seven games with the Red Wings this season but has not seen game action since suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 29. During his time in Detroit, he has recorded three shots in goal, 12 hits and four blocked shots in 9:06 average time on ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.