Carolina Hurricanes vs Detroit Red Wings: Rosters and Lineups
As Cam Ward and Eddie Lack led the Canes at their morning skate, the absence of Michael Leighton began to raise questions of Lack's status on IR. Bill Peters reported afterwards that Leighton was sick and was sent home but should back up Ward who will be tonight's starter versus Detroit.
