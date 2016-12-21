Both starting goalies hurt in Red Wings-Lightning game

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle celebrates after scoring past Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard and defenseman Niklas Kronwall , of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. ... Eight Seattle children should have "their day in court" to argue that Washington state and others aren't protecting them from climate change, a judge ruled. Eight Seattle children should have "their day in court" to argue that Washington state and others aren't protecting them from climate change, a judge ruled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.