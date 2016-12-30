A Look at the NHL Awards Race

A Look at the NHL Awards Race

With the end of the calendar year approaching, it's a good time to take a look at the races for the NHL awards given out at the end of the season. Barring a huge change in fortune for a Detroit player or the team, the Red Wings will likely not be in the running for any awards, but that doesn't mean it's not interesting to take a look.

