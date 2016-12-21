1997 Stanley Cup champion Red Wings visit new arena site before Joe Louis farewell
With the Detroit Red Wings playing their final season at Joe Louis Arena, a group of past championship players on Tuesday visited the place that will become the team's new home, Little Caesars Arena. Nicklas Lidstrom, Vladimir Konstantinov, Kris Draper and Tomas Holmstrom stopped by the new arena for a tour, along with General Manager Ken Holland and former coach Scotty Bowman.
