Stars sign Radulov to 5-year, $31.25M deal
Alexander Radulov on Monday became the richest player in a restrained market by signing a $31.25 million, five-year deal with the Stars. The Russian winger, 30, left the Canadiens for a contract that's worth almost $5 million more than Kevin Shattenkirk's with the Rangers and ties Karl Alzner's with Montreal for the longest signed by an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
