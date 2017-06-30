Stars sign Radulov to 5-year, $31.25M...

Stars sign Radulov to 5-year, $31.25M deal

Monday Jul 3

Alexander Radulov on Monday became the richest player in a restrained market by signing a $31.25 million, five-year deal with the Stars. The Russian winger, 30, left the Canadiens for a contract that's worth almost $5 million more than Kevin Shattenkirk's with the Rangers and ties Karl Alzner's with Montreal for the longest signed by an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Chicago, IL

