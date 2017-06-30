Dallas Stars Get Their Top Line Right...

Dallas Stars Get Their Top Line Right Wing, Sign Alexander Radulov

11 hrs ago Read more: Defending Big D

Mike Heika from the Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Stars will announce the signing of right winger Alexander Radulov to a five year contract that carries a cap hit of $6.25 million. Radulov should immediately slot into the top line right wing spot, riding shotgun with the dynamic duo of Benn and Tyler Seguin.

