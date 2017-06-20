Wild's preseason schedule includes Jets, Avalanche, Blues and Stars
The Wild's seven-game preseason schedule will include home games at Xcel Energy Center against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. The Wild also will play road preseason games against those three teams, along with a game against the St. Louis Blues that is expected to be played at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sept.
