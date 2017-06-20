Why Dallas Should Trade The 3rd Overall Pick

Dallas finds itself in both the unenviable, and exciting, position of having the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft on June 22. Depending on which mock draft is out there, the top-four picks are a mix of the following players: Nolan Patrick, Nico Hischier, Gabriel Vilardi, and Casey Middlestadt, with Patrick and Hischier considered a slight step above the rest of the draft class this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.