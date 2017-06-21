Vegas Golden Knights to play first ga...

Vegas Golden Knights to play first game at Dallas on Oct. 6

20 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights will make their regular-season debut at the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6 and host the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 10 in the first regular-season home game in franchise history Vegas Golden Knights to play first game at Dallas on Oct. 6 The expansion Vegas Golden Knights will make their regular-season debut at the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6 and host the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 10 in the first regular-season home game in franchise history Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sQFmsf People take turns posing for photos with the NHL hockey expansion team Vegas Golden Knights' new jersey Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Las Vegas.

