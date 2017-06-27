Stars make Niemi buyout official, cap...

Stars make Niemi buyout official, cap hit to cover 2 seasons

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The Dallas Stars have announced their buyout of the final year of goalie Antti Niemi's contract, a plan that will spread the $3 million payment over two seasons for an annual salary cap hit of $1.5 million. Niemi was due to make $4.5 million coming off a disappointing season in which he was 12-12-4 with a 3.3 goals-against average in 37 games.

Chicago, IL

