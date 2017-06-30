NHL Free Agency Rumors: Pens looking ...

NHL Free Agency Rumors: Pens looking to add Antti Niemi?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pensburgh

The Penguins new goalie coach Mike Buckley confirmed what many that understand Jim Rutherford figured: the veteran GM craves goalie depth and isn't going to go into the 2017-18 season with Matt Murray as starter and 22-year old Tristan Jarry as his backup. From the Trib : "[Jarry]'s definitely ready.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,318 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC