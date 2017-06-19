NHL Entry Draft: Start Time, How To W...

NHL Entry Draft: Start Time, How To Watch, Watching Party Details

If you're in town and planning to watch the 2017 NHL Entry Draft anyway, why not join some of your fellow Dallas Stars fans at The Owners Box tonight? Located inside the Omni Dallas , you can take in some yummy apps and the beverage of your choice and get your hockey fix on with the rest of us diehards. Both Kathleen and myself will be there tonight, so make sure to find us and say hi! Other Stars personalities such as Jeff K and Grubes, and Owen Newkirk and Bruce Levine will be broadcasting live.

Chicago, IL

