NHL 2 hour ago 11:40 a.m.Sunday's big NHL reveal is only going to bring bigger questions

General overall view of the T-Mobile Arena exterior on Las Vegas Blvd. on the Las Vegas strip, where the NHL expansion franchise Vegas Golden Knights which will begin play during the 2017-18 season. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports With all respect due to Father's Day, for hockey fans, Sunday is all about the expansion draft and inevitably overreacting to the protected lists NHL teams will be revealing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.