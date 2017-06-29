Marc Methot, Best Player Available: A...

Marc Methot, Best Player Available: A Defense of the New, Older Dallas Defense

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Defending Big D

I was planning to write a nice little piece about Brendan Smith this summer. It was going to mention brother Reilly's absurdly early promotion that burned a year of his ELC, casually drop that the Bruins now have zero pieces left from the Tyler Seguin trade after not qualifying Joe Morrow, and mostly just parallel last summer's Dan Hamhuis piece that obviously convinced Jim Nill to sign him last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC