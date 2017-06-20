Lindy Ruff may join Rangers as assist...

Lindy Ruff may join Rangers as assistant coach

After one season as an assistant coach for the club, former Ranger Jeff Beukeboom won't return behind the bench for next season. GM Jeff Gorton told reporters in Chicago that Beukeboom will remain with the organization in a different, yet-to-be-defined role.

