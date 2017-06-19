Is there a draft bias against Europea...

Is there a draft bias against European leagues?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Defending Big D

Recently there was an argument in the comments over whether there was a scouting bias against players that played in European leagues instead of North American leagues. That is, do player that play in European leagues in the draft year get drafted lower than they should? Inspired by the discussion and my own boredom, I decided to see if I could find a way to quantify the supposed bias to see if it actually exists or not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC