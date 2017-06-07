Hitchcock believes Stars are 'closer to the ceiling than the floor'
From first in the Western Conference in 2015-16 to 11th this season, the Dallas Stars have experienced quite a swing in the standings in a short time. Such a disappointing fall this season, as the Stars missed the playoffs despite heightened expectations, ushered in significant changes with the firing of Lindy Ruff and the hiring of Ken Hitchcock, and the acquisition - and eventual signing - of Ben Bishop to shore up the goaltending situation in Dallas.
