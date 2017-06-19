Former Tri-City Americans player and ...

Former Tri-City Americans player and coach find work in the NHL

Former Tri-City American player Stu Barnes is returning to the NHL coaching ranks, while former Tri-City coach Don Nachbaur is getting his first shot behind the bench in the NHL. Barnes, now a co-owner of the Americans, will be an assistant for Dallas Stars, a job he previously held from 2008-11, under new head coach Ken Hitchcock.

Chicago, IL

