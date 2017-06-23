Dallas Stars Trade Up In Draft, Take Goaltender Jake Oettinger
The Dallas Stars had to make a deal to move up three spots in the Entry Draft. But it paid off as they selected goaltender Jake Oettinger at 26th overall.
