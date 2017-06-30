Dallas Stars Schedule Jere Lehtinen Night for Nov. 24, 2017
The Stars announced back in February that Lehtinen's jersey would be retired as part of celebrations for the team's 25th anniversary in Dallas. The recently released 2017-18 schedule confirms that Jere Lehtinen Night is Friday, Nov. 24 - the Stars' traditional post-Thanksgiving game, this year with the Calgary Flames as visitor.
