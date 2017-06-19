Dallas Stars New Adidas Jerseys Leaked

With Reebok's contract expiring with the NHL, each team around the league had the opportunity to make some tweaks to their jerseys as adidas comes on board to manufacture the NHL's apparel moving forward. The official reveal of all of the team's jerseys are slated for sometime around 9 PM CST, but it appears as though all 31 teams' looks have been leaked early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.