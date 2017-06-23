Dallas Stars Keep Third Pick, Draft Defenseman Miro Heiskanen
The NHL Draft is well underway, and the Dallas Stars stuck to their guns with the third overall pick, selecting Finnish defenseman Miro Heiskanen. After months of wondering whether the Stars would trade or hold onto their third overall pick that they received through the NHL Draft Lottery, Dallas answered all speculation by spending their pick on defenseman Miro Heiskanen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackout Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC