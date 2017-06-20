Dallas Stars Draft Brett Davis In Round 6, Dylan Ferguson In Round 7
The Dallas Stars rounded out their 2017 NHL Entry Draft by picking up center Brett Davis in the sixth round and goaltender Dylan Ferguson in the seventh round. The 2017 NHL Entry Draft is over.
