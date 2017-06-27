Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stu Barnes Wants to Pump Up the Power Play
Former Dallas Stars player Stu Barnes is back on the job for another stint as assistant coach, and he's already starting work on the team's intermittently struggling power play. Mark Stepneski talked with Stuuuuuuuuu! about why he's coming back for his second stint as an assistant bench boss: "I wanted to just take a step back for a couple of years and be around my kids, and then as they got older I wanted to get back involved," Barnes said during an interview during draft weekend in Chicago.
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
