Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stu Barnes ...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stu Barnes Wants to Pump Up the Power Play

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Defending Big D

Former Dallas Stars player Stu Barnes is back on the job for another stint as assistant coach, and he's already starting work on the team's intermittently struggling power play. Mark Stepneski talked with Stuuuuuuuuu! about why he's coming back for his second stint as an assistant bench boss: "I wanted to just take a step back for a couple of years and be around my kids, and then as they got older I wanted to get back involved," Barnes said during an interview during draft weekend in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,344 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC