Dallas Stars Daily Links: George McPhee Is the Most Powerful Man in Hockey

Dallas Stars senior digital correspondent Scott Burnside sums up the rather stunning range of powers in sole possession of the Vegas Golden Knights GM - at least until 9 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, June 21, the deadline for making his picks in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft: It is an unprecedented moment in the history of the NHL's expansion process with McPhee able to approach restricted and unrestricted free agents before he must produce a final list that will be revealed as part of the NHL's annual awards ceremony Wednesday night. McPhee's breadth of power extends to making deals with teams who covet some of the players left unprotected by other NHL clubs.

