Dallas Stars Daily Links: Behind the Scenes at the NHL Draft

Mike Heika has posted a brief rundown of how Tom Gaglardi and the front-office team are preparing for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft : Dallas will bring 16 members of the scouting staff together with general manager Jim Nill and his front office group beginning Wednesday, June 21, in Chicago. They will gather in several meetings, with both amateur and pro scouts offering opinions as Nill tries to not only assess who he might take in the draft but also if a draft pick is a tradeable asset that can make the team better now.

