Dallas Stars Could Lose Dan Hamhuis To Vegas In Expansion Draft
The Expansion Draft gives Vegas the opportunity to claim one Dallas Stars player with no strings attached. Could that one player be a veteran defender like Dan Hamhuis? It's almost been one year since the Dallas Stars signed veteran defenseman Dan Hamhuis to a two-year deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackout Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC