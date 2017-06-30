Dallas Stars Avoid Signing Karl Alzner In Trading For Marc Methot
On Monday evening, the Dallas Stars finalized a deal that sent recently-drafted goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a second-round Entry Draft selection in 2020 to the newly-christened Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for stay-at-home defenseman Marc Methot . Vegas and general manager George McPhee have been sending the defensemen they have selected in the Expansion Draft since last Thursday's Trevor van Riemsdyk and David Schlemko movements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackout Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC