Dallas Stars Announce 2017-18 Preseason Schedule, Training Camp Dates
It may not be time for Stars hockey just yet, but that doesn't mean we can't start making plans. On Friday, the Stars released their preseason schedule, and good news: all six games are against teams you care about! Starting on September 19th, Dallas will split six games with the Blues, Wild and Avalanche, playing three of those games at American Airlines Center.
