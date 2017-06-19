Dallas Stars Add Stu Barnes and Rick Wilson to Coaching Staff
The Dallas Stars have confirmed the addition of Stu Barnes and Rick Wilson to the coaching staff, along with new head coach Ken Hitchcock. They have decided to retain Curt Fraser after he was allowed to interview to keep his position.
