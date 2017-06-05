Better Late Than Never: Top 10 2017 NHL Draft Overagers

Henrik BorgstrA m was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 1st round, 23rd overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft , and this past season he proved that he was worthy of such a high selection. The tall, skilled Finnish center was a force to be reckoned with for the University of Denver in 2016-17, putting up 22 goals and 21 assists in 37 games in just his first year in the NCAA.

