Astros pitcher shuts down Rangers coa...

Astros pitcher shuts down Rangers coach's trolling

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In the latest war of words in the Astros-Rangers rivalry, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers shut down Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Twitter after Banister suggested the Rangers were the true team of Texas. In the latest war of words in the Astros-Rangers rivalry, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers shut down Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Twitter after Banister suggested the Rangers were the true team of ... more If you're a Houston sports fan, then hating anything and everything Dallas should be second nature, just like hating the 1986 Mets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC