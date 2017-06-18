After rumblings of potential return t...

After rumblings of potential return to Dallas, Stars protect Nichushkin from expansion draft

Following recent rumblings that Valeri Nichushkin could potentially return to Dallas, the Stars took the step of protecting the talented and towering forward from the expansion draft. Nichushkin signed a two-year deal in CSKA Moscow last season, returning to Russia after three seasons with Dallas, which selected him 10th overall in 2013.

Chicago, IL

