2017 NHL Entry Draft: Dallas Selects Goaltender Dylan Ferguson 194th Overall
With their 7th round selection, 194th overall, the Dallas Stars selected goaltender Dylan Ferguson from the WHL's Kamloops Blazers. A 1998 birthday, he missed the cutoff for the 2016 draft by five days.
