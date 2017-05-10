Why Dallas Must Keep Their Third Over...

Why Dallas Must Keep Their Third Overall Pick

22 hrs ago Read more: Defending Big D

Matt Larkin posed this somewhat controversial question for Stars fans: Dallas just jumped to 3rd overall thanks to the NHL's scooby doo drafting system*. With the team ready to be competitive now, why not trade the 3rd overall pick to upgrade the current roster with proven commodities? With all due respect to Matt Larkin - and I mean that sincerely, and not just because he referenced me in his John Klingberg article back in February - but this is madness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

