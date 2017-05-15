Stars Will Have Plenty Of Cap Space For Roster Upgrades
Now that the dust has settled after the Dallas Stars signed goaltender Ben Bishop last week, it's time to start looking towards other holes the team has on their roster going into next season. These include some top six forward help and hopefully some defensive help.
