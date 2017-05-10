Stars acquire rights to Ben Bishop fr...

Stars acquire rights to Ben Bishop from Kings in play to solve goalie woes

In a proactive move to fill their biggest offseason need, the Stars on Monday netted the biggest goalie name on the open market. In a proactive play to fill their biggest offseason need, the Stars on Monday acquired the rights to goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Kings.

