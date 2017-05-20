Stars 5 hour ago 11:14 a.m.Does Hitchcock hurt the Stars' chances in the T.J. Oshie sweepstakes?

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie gets set for a face-off during the second period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports The T.J. Oshie sweepstakes officially opened when the Washington Capitals lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

