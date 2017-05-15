Should Stars Consider Ilya Kovalchuk?
Former NHL All-Star Ilya Kovalchuk announced last week his intention to return to the NHL after spending the past four seasons in the KHL. During his initial 13-year run in the NHL, he scored 417 goals and 816 points in 816 total games with the Atlanta Thrashers and New Jersey Devils .
