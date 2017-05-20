NHL stars confirmed for Ice Hockey Cl...

NHL stars confirmed for Ice Hockey Classic

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

TEAMS for this year's USA vs Canada Ice Hockey Classic in Australia are taking shape with two more NHL stars confirmed to play. Current NHL players Peter Holland and Adam Cracknell will be announced as key members of Team Canada for the exhibition matches in Sydney and Melbourne in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC