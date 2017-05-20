NHL Mock Draft 2017: Full first round | Who goes No. 3?

In NJ.com's third mock draft in preparation for June's Entry Draft, there is another change with the top pick, with Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Patrick going over Halifax Mooseheads forward Nico Hischier to the New Jersey Devils with the first overall pick. The debate between the top two prospects on draft boards continues in this NHL Mock Draft , with just over one month left before their names are called in some order on June 23 in Chicago, with one possibly going to the Philadelphia Flyers at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.