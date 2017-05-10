Newy's Take: Ben Bishop Is a Goalie Upgrade for Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday they made a trade for goalie Ben Bishop's negotiating rights, and this is a good move. Two years ago the 6-foot 7-inch goalie helped lead Tampa Bay to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, where the Lightning lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.
