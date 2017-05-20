Hurricanes, Stars get early jump on N...

Hurricanes, Stars get early jump on NHL goalie carousel

When the Carolina Hurricanes traded a third-round pick to Chicago for the rights to Scott Darling, the NHL's goaltender carousel started spinning. After Carolina signed Darling to a $16.6 million, four-year deal, the Dallas Stars sent a fourth-round pick to Los Angeles for the rights to Ben Bishop and signed the 6-foot-7 former Lightning starter for $29.5 million over six years.

