Former Astros announcer Dave Raymond takes shot at Houston fans
Dave Raymond is now a broadcaster for the Texas Rangers and recently called Astros fans' reaction to their team's hot start "laughable." Dave Raymond is now a broadcaster for the Texas Rangers and recently called Astros fans' reaction to their team's hot start "laughable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC